'AITA for telling my brother’s fiancée she’s not welcome at my wedding?' 'I felt completely humiliated.'

JudgeJudyScheindlin said:

YTA. You’re having such a strong reaction to this because she’s right. You can say “he’s the most important person in my life” all you want: you’re both very, very young and don’t know yourselves yet let alone each other.

Of course I know these statements will come with a slew of hate, but it’s true. Who you are today will not be who you are ten years from now. You’ve been together for three years: were those three years of independence where you both lived on your own and learned how to take care of yourself, or under your parent’s roof, or sharing a place?