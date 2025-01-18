'AITA for telling my brother’s girlfriend to leave if she didn’t like my cooking?'

I told her she’s welcome to date my brother because I don’t meddle with his relationships but she’s not welcome in my house again. I don’t know if I could ever be open to having them in my house again after that. I’m so proud of my food and what it meant to me only to be disrespected like that.

AITA for kicking them out? My brother said his girlfriend felt really bad and wanted to make it up to me and that I shouldn’t have kicked them out like that, and I overreacted. AITA? Did I overreact?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

TheArcticWolf19