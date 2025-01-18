'AITA for telling my brother’s girlfriend to leave if she didn’t like my cooking?'

My brother recently introduced his girlfriend to the family, she was very nice when we first met and I immediately invited them to dinner the week after. So, a little background, my brother and I were born here in the US but we grew up in France until I came back for college, so for majority of my life I grew up eating French cuisine, so that’s what I made for this dinner.
I made roast chicken with garlic cloves, fresh rosemary, some herb de Provence, and salt and pepper. I also made tartiflette mainly for the kids, ratatouille, and a salad. Since they came over for dinner on Jan 6.
I also made galette de rois and had ice cream, and a couple bottles of French wine. I thought it would be fun to make her food that we grew up on, and honestly it’s the kind of food I’m good at so I didn’t want to chance messing it up.
An hour before said dinner my brother texted me and asked if it would be okay to bring along his girlfriend’s mom because she was in town visiting and I said of course! The more the merrier.
They arrived and we started eating, and the girlfriend was very different around her mom. The both of them kept saying “what are these potatoes? They need more seasoning, girl,” and “your chicken looks like it needs some more seasoning, salt and pepper aren’t seasoning.”
When I explained that it was my French grandmother’s recipe and it has aromatics in it for flavor they said it wasn’t enough and that white people don’t know how to properly season their food, the veggies tasted bland, blah blah blah and “don’t worry, I’ll give you my recipe.”
The whole time my husband and my brother were internally panicking because they knew I poured my heart into this. My 8 year old son was going “this is my favorite mom, it’s very good” as I was about to burst out into tears lol.
Then dessert time came and they both refused the galette de rois because “almonds in a cake?!” and said they’re just going to have the ice cream and of course! I only had vanilla. 😐
So I kind of blew up on them and called them ignorant and uncultured, held the door open until they got their stuff and left. My brother later called to apologize but also said I shouldn’t have called them names and insulted them.
The girlfriend texted and said she didn’t mean any harm and was just playing around because her mom likes to play around and is “old fashioned” about food but I don’t think I believe that and I told her.
I told her she’s welcome to date my brother because I don’t meddle with his relationships but she’s not welcome in my house again. I don’t know if I could ever be open to having them in my house again after that. I’m so proud of my food and what it meant to me only to be disrespected like that.
AITA for kicking them out? My brother said his girlfriend felt really bad and wanted to make it up to me and that I shouldn’t have kicked them out like that, and I overreacted. AITA? Did I overreact?
NTA, they were very rude and insensitive. I’m a picky eater myself, but I wouldn’t say crap like that to someone who’s graciously hosting me as a guest. I’ll also at least try the food before opening my big, fat mouth and insulting someone who worked hard on preparing a nice meal. Don’t invite them back, if they want food they like, they can cook themselves.
NTA. This should be THE warning sign for your brother that his gf & her mother are classless, trashy, cruel & rude. Shame on him if he continues the relationship. You were gracious & accommodating of a last-minute “guest” (troll), and cooked a thoughtful & wonderful meal.
You have nothing to be sorry about — even your young son realized your “guests” were cretins. You’re going a great job, mom — focus on the positives from the evening. Your kids will remember you standing up for yourself.
NTA! Honestly, they were so disrespectful, and it's super rude to trash talk someone's culture and food like that. You put time and love into cooking, and they acted like that? Good on you for standing up for yourself. If they can't respect your food, they don't belong at your table!
NTA You didn't overreact. After all You waited until dessert time to kick them out instead of at the beginning of the meal! Probably should have told them to wait a minute while you pulled out your phone and ordered McDonalds delivery for them. Then told them their food will be here shortly while you and the rest of your family continued eating.
Ugh, can you cook for me??? I’d LOVE some homemade french food! they are definitely uncultured! NTA they were super rude! who criticizes someone’s grandmother’s recipe?! Also, your son is the sweetest!
Nah, they were super rude and disrespectful, especially when you put so much effort into the meal. You don’t just talk smack about someone’s food like that, especially when they’re sharing their culture. You’re totally not the AH.
You’re not the AH. They were being super disrespectful in your own home after you went all out to cook a beautiful meal. It’s one thing to have different tastes, but the way they handled it was just rude and unnecessary. You set a boundary, and honestly, good for you. Your brother’s girlfriend needs to learn that “playing around” isn’t an excuse to be insulting.