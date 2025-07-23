'AITA for telling my cheating ex-husband I will never feel bad for him and I will never 'help him make this better'?'

Which to him means he wants the kids back in his and Cathy's lives and for me to encourage them to love both of them and to let them, but especially Cathy, feel like she won't miss out on all the motherly experiences. He wanted me to treat her like their other mother and present as a team so that when weddings and babies come along she'll be included and equal in all of it.

I had no patience for his request and even though he was already upset talking about the losses I was not kind when I told him to get away from my house and from me. I told him I will never feel bad for him and that his pity party and attempt to make me responsible for their happiness after the way he treated me was outrageous.