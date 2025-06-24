'AITA for telling my cheating ex-wife to tell her sob story to someone who cares?'

In the last couple of months Lisa has contacted me a grand total of 42 times, via email, asking for financial support and for me to send our kids old stuff to her house. I wrote back one time clearly stating I would not and I ignored further emails. My lawyer has them documented but that's the most I've done with them.

Instead of leaving it alone she confronted me and tried to tell me this sob story about struggling to feed and clothe and take care of the four kids in her household. But I shot her down and told her to tell the sob story to someone who cares because her household is none of my concern.