AITA for telling my chronically-late friend the wrong time so they would show up on time?

Dumpstahkat wrote:

Yeah. OP, if this is a friendship you value, I would strongly suggest disregarding other people's petty suggestions and just...having a straightforward, honest conversation and setting firmer boundaries with her. Something along the lines of, "Look, I'm sorry for tricking you [bc you did do that] and I'm sorry for wasting your time."

"But maybe now you can better understand why it feels so disrespectful and frustrating when you do the same thing by showing up late all the time. I would rather 'waste time' being early and still getting to hang out with you than waste time not hanging out with you 'cause you're always late and not getting to do the other stuff I could've been doing if you had been on time."