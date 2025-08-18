'AITA for telling my co-worker to leave me alone when I'm eating?' 'Everyone told me I handled it wrong.'

Any time I eat any food my co-worker makes a comment. Something along the lines of: “What you go there? Where did you get that? Oh, I love *insert whatever I’m eating." Not only is it annoying but she also interrupts my break. I eat at my desk because I use my half hour lunchtime to go on a walk.
For the most part I just give a quick answer in hopes she walks away. But lately she’ll have to have full conversations with me while I’m eating. I’ll be sitting at my desk, and she’ll be standing in front of me. It’s not just when I eat my lunch, but if I open a bag of chips or pop a can of soda.
Like clockwork she comes over, makes a comment and hovers. At first, I thought she was hungry, but she always has snacks at her desk. She only does this to me because we share a cubicle wall.
The worst is when she starts recommending restaurants or grocery stores that sell something similar. So, then she’s asking me follow-up questions if I’ve been here or there to try various dishes. Meanwhile I’m trying to enjoy my lunch while she expects answers while I have food in my mouth.
Things came to a head when I got food from the food truck at work. I sat down and put hot sauce on my tacos. Just after I take a bite, there she is, “ohhhh what’s that?” I didn’t realize that the tacos were hot, so my mouth was half open, grease from the meat was running down my hand, I got hot sauce on my lap, and she was standing there looking at me. Didn’t even offer me a napkin.
I set my food down and walked to the break room to wash my hands and get water from the fridge. I drank some water and went back to my desk, and she was waiting for me. She asked me what I was eating, and I bluntly just said “tacos.”
Then she goes on rant about a Mexican restaurant down the street and asks if I’ve been there. She asked if I like guacamole. She asked if I’ve ever had horchata… A line of questioning while I was trying to just eat my food in peace.
Finally, with food in my mouth I ask her, “can you leave me alone while I’m eating?” Her whole demeanor changed after that, and she didn’t speak to me at all that day. Then the next day she didn’t bother me during my lunch. The rest of the week was lovely. I was actually relaxed while I ate my food.
Then another co-worker came up to me and said I had really hurt my co-worker’s feelings. She was telling everyone I was rude to her and told her to leave me alone. I didn’t really deny it and honestly, it’s been nice to not have someone watching me eat every day.
But of course, the office thinks I’m an ahole and could have been more kind when I told her. I told someone else I work with if she was doing this to them, they would understand. Everyone told me I handled it wrong and could have said something, “nicely." So AITA for wanting to enjoy my lunch in silence?
littlecallig said:
NTA. There’s a difference between making friendly small talk and turning someone’s lunch into a daily Q&A hostage situation. You gave her polite, short answers for a long time. You didn’t blow up on Day One — you endured it until it hit the point where you literally had grease and hot sauce dripping down your hands while she stood there narrating your tacos.
That’s not “being friendly,” that’s ignoring basic social cues. People love to say “you could have said it nicer” because they weren’t the ones being interrupted every single time they tried to eat. But the truth is: polite hints stop working when the other person doesn’t respect boundaries in the first place. Sometimes the only language people understand is the direct one.
She’s embarrassed now, sure — but she also finally stopped doing the thing you asked her to stop. That’s not cruelty, that’s setting a boundary that worked. You’re allowed to eat in peace. The “office lunch commentary squad” will survive without the daily food monologue.
Beautiful-Peak399 said:
NTA. It's not your fault she can't read social cues. She needed to be told.
KingJunior7804 said:
NTA. Unfortunately your co-worker is rude and someone like her wouldn't have accepted a polite hint or subtle hint to go away. They just lack the awareness to begin with. If she had any awareness (or manners) she wouldn't have imposed on such a regular basis to begin with.
The only thing you can do with those types is match energy. Unfortunately that lack of self-awareness on their part doesn't allow them to take accountability for the response you had.
Instead of her saying to herself, damn, I do always bug him when he's trying to eat lunch, she did what they always do and played victim to anyone willing to listen in the office. The office can get over it and they can talk to her while they are eating. You're NTA and this will eventually blow over.
DaddysStormyPrincess said:
NTA I cannot stand when in my break, the only time I get to choose if I talk to someone is then but a coworker talks to me.
MeanPopcorn said:
NTA. She can’t read the room. People who can’t read the room are exhausting. I’m sure some people love her soliloquy-esque chatter, but many would not. You are someone who does not. Just reading your description, I assume your entire demeanor has been “politely, please F off” for a while now.
Pumpkin_Witch13 said:
NTA. All my life I've had experienced this. Family, friends, strangers, doesn't matter. Always expecting me to reply while I'm eating but it's also rude to talk with your mouth full?? And then I get teased for being the slowest eater ever when I'm polite and reciprocate. Drives me crazy.
Redqueenhypo said:
NTA. My father behaves like this, it’s bc he talks to absolutely no one. It is irritating as heck to be constantly badgered by someone asking your friends’ surnames and professions and demanding to know why you don’t perfectly recall them and why don’t you and do you ever do this, and WHY ARE YOU MAD AT ME.
WtfChuck6999 said:
NTA...Could you have handled it nicer...Probably....But how? "Hey I just really love eating all by myself... Sorry!!" Why should you have to apologize for something bogarting your space? "I just really feel goofy trying to talk while I'm eating....are you on break even. Hahhaha" would that end up being just as "rude?" Idk how to be nice about something like this.
KingJunior7804 said:
Soft YTA when you told her to not talk to you when you're eating lunch. That was way over the top. Next time you can just be passive-aggressive and ignore her. Still get the message. Or do it another comment or suggested which is wear headphones.
I get a 30 min break and 2-15 min breaks. I use the 2 15 min breaks to eat. Also, our break room doesn't have anywhere to sit, its just a refrigerator and sink. Because of this, everyone in the office eats at their desk, including my boss and my boss's boss. Our only option is a cafeteria on the other side of the building.