'AITA for telling my co-worker to leave me alone when I'm eating?' 'Everyone told me I handled it wrong.'

The worst is when she starts recommending restaurants or grocery stores that sell something similar. So, then she’s asking me follow-up questions if I’ve been here or there to try various dishes. Meanwhile I’m trying to enjoy my lunch while she expects answers while I have food in my mouth.

Things came to a head when I got food from the food truck at work. I sat down and put hot sauce on my tacos. Just after I take a bite, there she is, “ohhhh what’s that?” I didn’t realize that the tacos were hot, so my mouth was half open, grease from the meat was running down my hand, I got hot sauce on my lap, and she was standing there looking at me. Didn’t even offer me a napkin.