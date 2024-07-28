Frustration grows as cousin cancels wedding plans last minute due to breastfeeding baby.

"AITA for telling my cousin I can't come to his wedding because of no child rule?"

Fun-Imagination4145

My cousin is getting married at the end of August in California at a vineyard. No one in the family is in California so to go I need to get a hotel. Me, my mom, and brother found an AirBNB that relatively close.

Also I should mention my husband is posted abroad and won't be coming, I was going to fly to the US for this. The invite came out only three weeks ago and we had to scramble to find a place.

The issue now is that I have a 4 month old baby who only breastfeeds and won't take a bottle. She had to drink from an open cup one time because I needed to take a driving exam and that is the longest she has ever been away from me.