'AITA for telling my cousin that no one likes her?' 'She doesn't have any friends.'

Naturally, everyone in the group cut her off. Fast forward to last week she called me crying, saying she had no one to talk to, that she was all alone, and that I was the only person who mattered to her. I wasn’t sure what to do, but after talking with my mom, I decided to at least hear her out. Things seemed okay until yesterday.

She told me something had happened with someone from the group, but she refused to tell me who. When I asked questions, she got really defensive and started yelling at me. I told her to stop shouting or I’d end the call, but she just yelled louder and accused me of enjoying her suffering. So I hung up.