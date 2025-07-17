'AITA telling my cousin the real reason I stopped letting her babysit was her own behavior?'

I pulled up pics I took and read out some of the stuff she said. I won’t repeat it. My family was so mad. Lara told me to stop policing her behavior and that she’s sure she can look through my internet history and find stuff I wouldn’t be proud of. I told her I don’t use the internet to be horrible to people and she should be ashamed of herself. She's calling some of these people horrible things.

She said I’m taking everything out of context, I’m up on my high horse, and none of this is as serious as I’m saying. I’m overreacting and taking it out on her that I’m old and out of touch. I do not live my life online the way she does.