'AITA for telling my cousin the truth about her BF after he kept refusing to confess?'

I gave him two more days. When he started ignoring my texts and calls, I got angry and decided that I would tell my cousin myself. Before I could, my cousin showed up at my house extremely upset. She asked why I had been calling her boyfriend and telling him to break up with her. She had seen part of my messages and thought I was interfering for no reason.

I showed her everything: the proof, the chats, the pictures, and even let her talk to the friend who told me in the first place. She started to calm down but was still upset with me. She said I should have come to her immediately instead of waiting and giving her boyfriend time to confess.