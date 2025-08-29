'AITA for telling my coworker it is not MY fault she is unhappy?'

She recently found out that I went to an Ivy League school for undergrad, and has been making snide comments about how I am so lucky to have "been handed such great opportunities." I sort of snapped and told her that I worked hard for these opportunities, and the job market right now is trash anyways, so it's not like going to an Ivy League did all that much for me.

She said I was being super ungrateful and that if she had that kind of leg up, things would be so much better in her life. So I said (and here is where I might be the ahole) that it's not my fault that she is unhappy with her life, and maybe things would be better if she lived more in the present and actually paid attention to what was going on around her instead of just relying on me to fill her in after the fact.