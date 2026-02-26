"AITA for telling my coworker the 'office prank' wasn’t funny and refusing to participate?"

I (23M) work in a small office. We’re the type that celebrates birthdays with supermarket cake and a card everyone signs. There’s this guy on our team (mid 30s M) who LOVES “banter.” He’s not malicious, but he pushes things. Last week it was my birthday. I don’t like big attention, but whatever.

I came in and my desk was completely wrapped in tin foil. Keyboard, mouse, chair, monitor. Even my water bottle. Everyone was laughing. Someone filmed my reaction. I smiled at first because I assumed it was light. Then I realized they’d also changed my desktop background to an old LinkedIn photo of me that I hate. Like zoomed in.