'AITA for telling my coworker I saw his wife at the farmer's market with another man?'

"AITA for telling a coworker I saw his wife with another man?"

I work at a high school. I have 2 coworkers who are married, The husband has been there for a few years and the wife just came to our school last year. She is a 1:1 for a student and he teaches history.

The husband is really friendly and outgoing and talks to everyone, the wife not so much. She is not rude or anything, she keeps to herself in the special ed department. She loves the kids she works with but doesn't interact with much of the staff as far as I've noticed.