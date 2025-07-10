'AITA for telling my coworker I saw his wife at the farmer's market with another man?'

I work at a high school. I have 2 coworkers who are married, The husband has been there for a few years and the wife just came to our school last year. She is a 1:1 for a student and he teaches history.
The husband is really friendly and outgoing and talks to everyone, the wife not so much. She is not rude or anything, she keeps to herself in the special ed department. She loves the kids she works with but doesn't interact with much of the staff as far as I've noticed.
I was at the farmers market this weekend and saw the wife there with another man who happens to be a teacher at our school. They were laughing and just having a grand time eating, listening to music and shopping etc. I went up and said hello, they said hello and made small talk for a minute and I left.
It just seemed odd, so I text her husband and told him that I saw his wife at the farmers market with "Mr Teacher" and they seemed to be very close. My coworker text back with a laughing emoji and said "Mind your business. Those 2 idiots are friends. They love to go to the market and breakfast on Sunday. It's my day to sleep in and I hate the market she loves it and apparently he does to"
He made me feel like an idiot for telling him, but I know if my husband was out with another woman, I would want someone to tell me, even if it is "innocent". So AITAH for telling my coworker that his wife was out with another teacher?
O-Block-O-Clock said:
OP, back up like 10 feet for a second. Really? We hit the alarm because she was laughing with a coworker at a farmer's market?
OP responds:
I have never seen her interact with this other teacher, ever. They seem different as night and day. We are talking about a 1:1 special ed para and band director different. I had never seen her that animated all school year.
Ambroisie_Cy said:
YTA. Honestly, there is nothing else to add to that. You.are.an.a$$hole.
OP responded:
So you wouldn't want to know if your spouse was out with another man/woman who happens to be single?
And Ambroisie_Cy responded:
They weren’t acting inappropriately which makes you the AH
Forward-Doubt1795 said:
I'm curious why the OP felt the only option for why these 2 people where spending time together was cheating. What if she was trying to buy a gift for her husband & she asked his coworker (also a dude & a teacher) to help? What if they have a relationship that is not monogamous?
What if they are friends & enjoy the farmers market (as husband said)? Also, why is this your business anyway? You work with the man, you are not friends, right?
OP responded:
Work friends, yes, the husband and I work in the same department. And i just think it's odd for a married woman and a single man to go to places like the market alone together. Seems like a very coupley thing to me.
Homeboat199 said:
YTA for assuming the worst. You already admitted your bias against her in Your description. You thought you could mess with the unpleasant lady from work. Mind your own business.
OP responded:
I don't have a bias against her. She is just not a friendly person. She doesn't talk to many coworkers, doesn't actively participate in meetings, or get together's. The 1:1 student she is with loves her, and so do the other students in the self-contained classes. So she not a bad person, just aloof.
And FunStorm6487 said:
Oh FFS.... you could have just casually mentioned on Monday that you had bumped into them if you were so sure it was information that needed shared.... But you just had to make an ass out of yourself 🙄🙄 Good for him calling you out
Do you agree with these commenters?