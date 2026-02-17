'AITA for telling a coworker that she doesn't get special treatment just because she's sad?' UPDATED

2- Why we let this go on for so long, it's because this was kinda what my team did to others in the team, for example, a month after I was hired, I had fallen and broken my right arm, completely useless and I can't get any work done, it took me a week to learn how to get things done with my left hand and they helped me with it all.

Also, another co worker of ours found out that his wife had cancer a few months ago, he had to take care of his sick mother who is in a wheelchair, his sick wife and their toddler, for two months, we covered for him, did whatever work he couldn't do and sometimes took over his assignment so he can sleep a little.