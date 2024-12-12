'AITA for telling my coworker to stop bringing up her lost pregnancies?' 'She makes a big show out of everything.'

"AITA for telling my coworker to stop bringing up her pregnancy loss?"

I have this coworker who I’ve worked with for almost 4 years. In general she is not a great coworker because she does not always pull her fair share of the weight, and tends to be dramatic with a victim mentality. She has personal issues with eating disorders, and is generally unhealthy according to what she shares with our team.

She is also the type of person to make a big show out of everything she does, even the most mundane things. Like she puts on the office Christmas party and has to make tons of posts about every little detail— none of us care.

Since we have worked together, she has unfortunately suffered through multiple (5, I think) miscarriages. Obviously that is heartbreaking, and I would never wish that on anyone. However, I can’t help but feel annoyed by her behavior when this happens.