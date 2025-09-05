'AITA for telling my coworker to stop watching my social media?'

I just started a new job as front office manager at a hotel about 2 months ago. I was supposed to replace (we will call her A) but her next job fell through and now we just have to split duties. I heard that this made her unhappy and she was trying to get her full job back.
I also want to preface this by saying A and I have already had two issues of crossing boundaries before these incidents. A running her fingers through my hair without permission and hugging me from behind without permission.
I made it clear I don’t mix coworkers into personal life and voiced my boundaries with social media. I don’t have the email I use for work or that number attached to any of my social media accounts. All of my accounts are private to the point where at most, you can see my profile picture and bio, nothing else.
A and her sister (who we will call B) both work at this place. Because A and I share a job title, there’s a lot of overlap. B works night shift, so I really never see her. But A and B are sisters and live together.
A couple of weeks ago I notice that B keeps popping up under profile views of one of my social media accounts, pretty much every day. I blocked her and another page of hers started viewing mine. Then her sister starts.
So I blocked them. B moves on to try to add me on FB, I blocked her, she asks me at work the next day where my page went. Cue the next week of a new page of Bs coming up when I block one.
Yesterday morning, my Notification Center said A requested to follow me on IG. The notification was fresh, 2 mins. I open IG and the request is gone. Which means she accidentally did it.
I was kinda at my wits end so I texted her, very respectfully. I reiterated to her that I have expressed my boundaries about my personal life. I see she and her sister looking at my profile everyday, adding me, etc and felt like she and her sister were pushing boundaries and to please stop trying to get through to me on social media. They have my number.
A apologized and explained the IG request was an accident, didn’t address anything else. But hopefully that message was clear enough that I don’t have these issues anymore. No one else from work has been doing what they are doing. AITA for texting her and calling her out on it?
twelvedayslate said:
NTA. Blocking someone is a boundary. Creating a new page to try to go around that blockage is creepy. Have you gone to HR about all of this?
diminishingpatience said:
NTA. This is very intrusive. If she really wants to ask you something about your life, she can do it in person.
Kxnkyliv said:
NTA. You’re absolutely allowed to set social media boundaries with your coworkers and this is weird behavior.
maddyjust4u said:
NTA. First of all it’s very weird to keep adding and prying into someone’s social media when it's obvious that you’ve denied them any access. Very uncomfortable and bothersome lol.
KRabbit17 said:
NTA. But boundaries are for you not others. Ever thought to just block them on all social media platforms? Then they cannot search for you or attempt to add you anymore. You’re sticking to your boundary by doing this.
MainClothes8522 said:
NTA. Jeez, do these people even know what privacy means? Your privacy is important, especially on social media. Luckily A apologized, but how does the sister, B, feel?