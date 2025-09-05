'AITA for telling my coworker to stop watching my social media?'

I was kinda at my wits end so I texted her, very respectfully. I reiterated to her that I have expressed my boundaries about my personal life. I see she and her sister looking at my profile everyday, adding me, etc and felt like she and her sister were pushing boundaries and to please stop trying to get through to me on social media. They have my number.

A apologized and explained the IG request was an accident, didn’t address anything else. But hopefully that message was clear enough that I don’t have these issues anymore. No one else from work has been doing what they are doing. AITA for texting her and calling her out on it?

Here's what people had to say OP:

twelvedayslate said: