'AITA for telling my dad if he could put a school play before rushing to be with me in the hospital then he could do the same for me this time?'

My dad and the other dude got arrested and when the whole thing was being worked out in court my parents divorce was finalized and at the last custody hearing the judge only gave dad every other weekend because of the bad decision making to take me around at that time.

Apparently his affair partner's husband (ex now I know) had already shown up at the house and made threats and he put me at risk knowingly. I only had to see him until I was 14 and then I stopped going.

In the time I was with him he told me I was still his priority but he didn't show it. He made promises but always fell through. He promised to come to a football game I was playing but didn't make it and said his stepson got sick and he needed to stay with him.