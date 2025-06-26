'AITA for telling my dad not to bring my half-brothers to my birthday because I don’t want to supervise them?'

Successful_B#$ch107 wrote:

NTA. I find it funny that your dad admitted that he wants to come to your party so HE can have fun “and will try to watch them." Nope, he wants to come to your party so he can have a day off of parenting them (the whole 48 hours) and make them someone else’s problem (you) for the day.

Your dad is selfish - No where did he even say, but OP, it’s your birthday and I want to celebrate time with YOU!

Nope, it was all about your poor old dad who hates dealing with the consequences of his own poor choices.