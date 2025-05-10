'AITA for telling my dad that if he didn't 'shape up' my mom was going to leave him?' + UPDATE

Both me and my mom have said many times that we want him to help around the house, and he always says he will, but he never does anything. He did the dishes a couple times, but he didn’t do it thoroughly enough and there was still food on them so my mom had to rewash them.

I’ve honestly gotten really tired of this, as it’s been going on for years. Well, here is where I might be the AH. This happened three days ago. My mom was in class that night, so she hadn’t gotten an opportunity to do the laundry yet, and there was a basket of dirty clothes in my parent's room.