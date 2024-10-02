Son confronts dad over stepmom title dispute after overhearing them criticize his mother. AITA?

I told him it wasn't mom, that I heard everything the two of them said, that it made me re-evaluate whether my stepmom deserved to be called mom anymore and I decided nah, because they disrespected mom. Then I was like; so go look in a mirror and stop blaming mom when she never even said anything to him and they trash talked her for how she looked.

Dad accused me of lying and said even if it is true, I was shitty for holding that against them so much and blaming him as harshly when they just wanted me to be able to love everyone. He said I was too willing to assign all the blame to him/them. AITA?

maleficentwasright

If it wasn't such an issue, why did they react SO badly to this:

"Then one of my half siblings started calling my mom 'mom' and my dad and stepmom quickly and actually pretty harshly shut that down. When it happened randomly at times for a couple of years it resulted in a bit of a freak out."