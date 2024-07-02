Teen tells dad's husband he won't be adopted and, 'bringing up my dead father is not winning me over.' AITA?

He has always made it a point to bring up the fact daddy wasn't my bio father in the first place and how legally it was a miracle he's even on my birth certificate. I hate it. It feels so gross.

He has told me at least I'll know him while daddy is someone who is just faintly in my mind because I wasn't allowed to process only having one parent. Even though I know I was raised by one parent.

But I still had two. He just wasn't here. But I read the book he was putting together for me. He documented a lot of the parenting journey and surrogacy stuff and the pregnancy until his death. He was so excited. He loved me so much. He wanted me so badly.