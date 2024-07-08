Son tells dad's mistress, now wife, that she's 'disgusting' and 'repulsive' to use a kid during her affair. AITA?

I didn't want to be the one to tell mom. I didn't want to see her break down. But I knew I needed to. Mom was furious, more at Cheryl for involving me than the affair at first.

My dad defended Cheryl and said she had known me my whole life and should be allowed to confide in me. It turned into a really big fight. My siblings hated them more for trying to involve me too.

During the divorce we all said we wanted to stay with mom. The judge ruled I had to go to my dad's until I was 14. So for two years I had to go to dad's house every other week.