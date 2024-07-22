'AITA for telling my daughter her much older boyfriend isn't welcome in our home?'

My husband continued to interrogate him, asking how they met and the whole background. Ellie explained that it was at a party and Tom was there because he's "well known around the town" and they realised they had a lot in common and hit it off from there.

I really didn't want to hear any more, and my husband told Tom to leave. Ellie shouted and said how unfair this was and we hadn't even given Tom a chance and that he made her happy.

Tom could sense the tension so left and Ellie followed behind him. I texted Ellie to tell her we'd love to see her and to come over to discuss the situation. She asked if Tom was welcome, and I said he wasn't.