'AITA for telling my daughter her much older boyfriend isn't welcome in our home?'

Practical-Buy-3266
My (F48) husband (M46) and I have a 20-year-old daughter, Ellie, who is currently on vacation from college. About 5 months or so ago, Ellie told us that she had a new boyfriend (who I'll call Tom). This came rather out of the blue as Ellie hadn't mentioned seeing anyone or that she was dating, but both my husband and I were supportive and happy for her.
However, Ellie was strangely secretive about the whole situation. Usually, she's an open book (especially with me) and would always share details of her personal life. On this occasion, she wouldn't show any pictures, and we knew next to no information about Tom, other than that they met at a party through a mutual friend.
Ellie's spent the past month of her vacation in her college town and the plan was always for her to come back this weekend. Ellie asked if she could bring Tom with her for a few days of the trip as they were "getting serious", and she wanted him to meet us.
Although we mentioned that we knew barely anything about him, Ellie expressed that it would be a surprise and that we'd "love him". Given he's clearly an important part of our daughter's life, we agreed and said we'd look forward to spending the weekend together.
Yesterday morning, we went to pick up Ellie and Tom from the airport to drive them to our place and we were shocked. We knew instantly that Tom was much older than Ellie and he certainly wasn't a college student.
I was just in a state of surprise but didn't want to cause a scene (and told my husband to do the same). We drove home but it was a frosty journey, which Ellie commented on.
When we arrived, my husband point blank asked Tom how old he was. Tom said he was 44. I was immediately disgusted. He's only two years younger than my husband and old enough to be Ellie's father.
My husband continued to interrogate him, asking how they met and the whole background. Ellie explained that it was at a party and Tom was there because he's "well known around the town" and they realised they had a lot in common and hit it off from there.
I really didn't want to hear any more, and my husband told Tom to leave. Ellie shouted and said how unfair this was and we hadn't even given Tom a chance and that he made her happy.
Tom could sense the tension so left and Ellie followed behind him. I texted Ellie to tell her we'd love to see her and to come over to discuss the situation. She asked if Tom was welcome, and I said he wasn't.
Therefore, after labelling me a "judgmental a**hole", she told me she wasn't coming and that they would be staying at a local hotel and catching up with friends. I feel terrible about the whole situation and don't want to lose my daughter over it. My husband isn't budging and says he'd have to be held back if he ever saw that man again. Am I AITA for saying he isn't welcome or have I done the right thing?
maroongrad
Play the long game here. Best story I have heard, the dad befriended the guy. They talked about stuff relevant to their age group, did Dad-aged stuff together, talked about things like insurance and retirement and house payments, went out to eat at boring grown-up places instead of sports bars, and just generally acted like middle-aged men.
She realized she was basically dating her father, they had almost nothing in common, and broke up.
lmirandas
This is the way. Also, if he abuses her, if your reaction was like this it can take her longer to reach out to you.
OkieLady1952
The more you object the closer they’ll get if nothing else to show you you’re wrong.
sugarxdream
NTA. Instead, you ought to approach him from the other direction—invite him inside and persistently remind her that he's older than you. Tom, you have to recall when... Ellie, we used to like [insert name of movie or song from your era here]. Tom, how about you? Parental disapproval makes these situations worse and the younger party more needy.
Ok_Play2364
You sure he wasn't one of her professors?
AbsolutelyOccupied
From the read, he's the party stalker. Chasing college girls.
PinkPencils22
Sometimes they're the same thing, especially in areas where there are several colleges. I was friendly once with a professor in suburban Philadelphia who was always dating college women...just not from the one that employed him.
Leading-Summer-4724
I was your daughter once. Nearly same age gap with the guy I was dating. The absolute best thing my parents did was keep the lines of communication open between us, because as the guy started to systematically cut me off from all the other people in my life, when I finally went to cut bait it was my parents who stepped out to catch me.
Ziako24
SnoopyisCute
NTA. Former cop. Advocate. I would suggest you don't give her a reason to distance herself further from you and your husband because Tom needs to stop your support and brainwash her to think you are against her and you're not.
I encourage you to not exclude him. You can get together somewhere public so he's not in your home but you aren't letting him keep your daughter away while you navigate this precarious situation. All the best.