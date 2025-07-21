'AITA for telling my biological daughter I was nothing more than an egg donor and that her real mother is the woman who raised her?'

Bella must have overheard because she walked in and suddenly said that I should be paying for her wedding too since she’s also my daughter. I was totally thrown off. Clara asked what she meant and Bella just snapped.

She said I was her real mother and accused Clara and James of lying to her. She said she had grown up in a fake home while my kids got the life she was supposed to have she slammed the photo on the table and stormed out with her fiancé.

The next day Clara asked me to come over. Bella didn’t want to but showed up later after Clara begged her. She told us about the DNA test and going through the safe and how she felt like this answered something she had always felt deep down.