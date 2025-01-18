'AITA for telling my daughter it’s none of her business if I date and I don’t care if it’s disrespectful to my late wife?'

She is gorgeous and has a really sweet personality and I don’t know what she saw in me. Hailey and I started casually dating, but in just a couple of weeks, we realized there were really strong feelings, and we made our relationship official.

It was the first time in a really long time I was feeling something other than grief. I was feeling happy and blissful. Hailey moved in to my house a couple of months ago. I am still trying to take it slow, but Hailey just has a lot of strong positive feelings for me, I’ve never felt like this ever in my life.

Of course, now that I moved Hailey in to my house, I had to loop in my daughter and let her know that we were official. My daughter was obviously not happy at all, which I understand.