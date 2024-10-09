'AITA for telling my daughter she actually has to do things to get celebrated?'

I sat her down and explained that we love her just as much, but if she wants to be celebrated like Jake, she needs to put effort into something. I suggested she try finding something she’s passionate about or work harder in school. That she should make her own goals to work towards. I thought I was being honest but gentle.

Katty did not take it well. She exploded, accusing me of playing favorites and said it was unfair that Jake gets all the attention just because he’s always doing things. She even lashed out at Jake, telling him that he was “the golden child” and she was tired of hearing about how great he was.