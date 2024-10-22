'AITA for telling my daughter that the birth of her baby bothers my wife?'

Instinctively I knew something was wrong and I turned her around to see that she had been sobbing. She had been trying to hide it but when she saw that I knew she completely broke.

Jennifer had a daughter who passed away who would be the same age as Cassie if she were still alive. She died about a year before we met under very tragic and traumatic circumstances. I know over the years seeing Cassie reach all her milestones and wondering what could have been for her own daughter has probably been hard but she almost never shows it.

I love my wife so much and in that moment the only thing I wanted to do was protect her from any further hurt. After we got out of the shower I lay with her as she cried herself to sleep. Here comes the part where I messed up.