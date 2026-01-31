'The man who had an affair with my wife is now getting the daughter I raised. AITA?'

She could tell I was definitely upset and she was saying I'll still come back home and visit, we'll still have a relationship. I sort of snapped and told her we won't have a relationship let's face it, she should just be honest about it.

She got upset and went to stay at her mum's (my ex) who rang me to try and have a go at me saying I upset our daughter. I corrected her saying her daughter and she's to blame for this not keeping her legs closed. She called me a monster and hung up.

They've evidently got in touch with my parents who are trying to "talk Sense" into me - despite my mum particularly usually hating my ex. AITA for what I said?

Edited to add because I'm tired of justifying it, yes he knew she was married, he knew he made a kid and yes, he was aware he was cheating with a married woman.