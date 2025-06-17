'AITA for telling my DIL that I will never be her mother and to leave me alone?'

I told her again this is not a girls’ trip. She wouldn’t let it go and started demanding that she come, saying that she’s my daughter and needs to be there. I said no again. She kept insisting, saying I am her “mom”and she has to come on this trip since is my kid.

That’s when I snapped. I told her I will never be her mother. Just because she married my son does not make me her parent. I told her to leave me alone and that even if this was a mother-daughter trip, she still wouldn’t be invited, because she isn’t my kid. I then hung up.