"AITA for telling my soon-to-be ex husband I won’t drive him to his vasectomy appointment?"

My husband (56M) and I (52F) are in the process of getting a divorce. We are divorcing because he was constantly on dating apps. He says he is addicted and can’t stop himself.

I also want to note that I am the bread winner and pay all the household bills while he only pays his specific bills - car, phone etc. We also still live together until he saves up enough to move out.

This morning he told me he wanted to schedule a vasectomy appointment and wanted to know if I would drive him there. I told him no and that I thought it was extremely insensitive of him to even ask that.