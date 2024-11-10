Dad walks in on son searching, 'books for 8-year-olds without a dad; mom says, 'they don’t have a father.' AITA?

Then his wife jumped into the conversation, accusing me of spoiling my son by giving him a new computer and of being petty for letting my son bring it to their house, claiming it was just to show off in front of his step-siblings. I told her she had no right to speak to me that way or question my decisions.

I added that I allow my kids to see their father so they can grow up with him in their lives, not so she can interfere with how I parent. My ex was offended, but I told him this whole situation could’ve been avoided if his wife hadn’t inserted herself where she doesn’t belong.