'AITA for telling my ex to move out after our breakup and refusing to take care of her plants/cat?'

She also left her old cat at the house. The cat was with her before we met, and apparently in her previous breakups, the cat ended up living with her exes for a while. I said I’m not responsible for her pet, but I agreed to look after him until September 7th. After that, she needs to pick him up.

If she doesn’t, I’ll take him to a shelter because I don’t want to be forced into keeping him. For the plants, I made it clear that if she doesn’t take them by September 7th, I’ll throw them away. For the cat, same deadline applies and I would take the cat to a shelter.