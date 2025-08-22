'AITA for telling my ex to move out after our breakup and refusing to take care of her plants/cat?'

I (M31) broke up with my girlfriend (F35) two weeks ago. We were living together in a house that I rent and pay about 75% of (roughly $3k). After the breakup, I told her she has four weeks to move out.
I offered that during this time she can still use three rooms, the bathroom, and the kitchen, while the rest of the house will be for me and my work (I’m self-employed and need the space).
She got furious and told me I was “kicking her out." Since then, her family and friends have been treating me like I cheated or did something awful. I tried explaining that breakups are hard for both sides, but I also need to put my business and future first.
A few days later, she asked me if I could water her plants. I’ve told her since we moved in that they’re hers, not mine, so I refused. I don’t want to take on that responsibility now.
She also left her old cat at the house. The cat was with her before we met, and apparently in her previous breakups, the cat ended up living with her exes for a while. I said I’m not responsible for her pet, but I agreed to look after him until September 7th. After that, she needs to pick him up.
If she doesn’t, I’ll take him to a shelter because I don’t want to be forced into keeping him. For the plants, I made it clear that if she doesn’t take them by September 7th, I’ll throw them away. For the cat, same deadline applies and I would take the cat to a shelter.
As for her furniture, I’m fine with storing it here for up to two months while she figures things out, but she has to decide what she wants to keep. My friends are on my side, but not treating her badly. They understand where I’m coming from because I’ve opened up about some of the issues in our relationship. They see it as me trying to move on quickly and set boundaries.
Her friends and family, on the other hand, are painting me as the villain. So, AITA for giving her deadlines, refusing to water her plants, and only looking after her cat short-term?
Lazy_Gap9224 said:
NTA. She's a grown woman she needs to be responsible for her pet and her damn plants hell she's older than me lol her family and friends opinion is irrelevant.
-tacostacostacos said:
Uh yes, you are kicking her out, it’s called an eviction and it seems you gave proper notice. I’d recommend you follow the formal legal eviction process to protect yourself and make it clear your deadlines aren’t suggestions. If she doesn’t want an eviction on her record she can move herself, plants and cats out before the sheriff does it for her. NTA.
jpb said:
NTA except for taking the cat to a shelter. The cat hasn't done anything and doesn't deserve to get euthanized at a shelter. Yes, that's unfair - you shouldn't have to deal with her pet, she should have her crap together, but the cat is innocent.
Free-Place-3930 said:
ESH. You have every right to get her out and set the parameters for that. But taking an old cat to the shelter is the same as gassing it yourself.
Beneficial-Way-8742 said:
NTA, but why do you care what HER friends and family think? So they have any bearing on your life? If you would not naturally cross paths with them again in the future, don't worry about it.
Sure_River_4285 said:
NTA they're her plants and cat. You didn't even kick her out of the house so why can't she care for them herself and take them with her when she moves out? Sounds like she's grasping at straws to play the victim to her friends and family "look how mean he is, he won't even feed my cat." If she's manipulative, you HAVE to set firm boundaries and stick to them.