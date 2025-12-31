'AITA for telling my ex she needs to 'figure it out' when it comes to her grandma's funeral?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my ex that she needs to 'figure it out' when it comes to hosting people for her grandmothers' funeral even through I am living in her 'grandmothers' house?'"

My ex and I got divorced earlier this year. When we were married, we bought her grandmothers' house. This house was built in the 1910s and had been in my ex's family since then. It is quite large. It was de-facto the house where my ex's family would stay when they came into town for anything (this continued into our purchase of the house and was a part of my decision to divorce her).

When we bought it, we primarily used my pre-martial savings and inheritance. That was five-ish years ago. When we got divorced, the court determined that the bulk of the house (90%) belonged to me in accordance with our post-nup agreement. My ex tried a number of scenarios where she would keep the house (or it would go into a trust for our kid) so it would stay "in the family."