Grieving widow finds solace in late husband’s brother-in-law, sparking ex-wife’s anger. AITA?

We also made these dinners a weekly thing where every Saturday, we would go have dinner in a different restaurant. During one of these dinners, she also kissed me, and since then we usually kiss after these dinners.

I’m however taking it really slowly and carefully because Zoe is just going through a lot of emotions, and even though Zoe has wanted to take it a step further multiple times, I told her we just need to go slow and maybe wait a few more months.

Last week, I was having dinner with Zoe and when I came back home, my ex wife texted me saying she had seen me and Zoe kiss at the restaurant. She then called me. My ex wife was really angry that I was dating Zoe, and she said it was very disrespectful to her brother.