'AITA for telling an exchange student to not date my son and possibly ending my marriage?' UPDATED 2X

Agreeable-Region-310 wrote:

Are you sure Toby hasn't tried something with his sister? Or cousins? It isn't too late to teach Toby about boundaries and consent. What is legal and what is not.

OP responded:

My husband is an only child and all my family lives in my home country, so visits are rare. I don't think he's tried anything with his cousins, and even if he did, pretty sure his uncles and male cousins would beat the crap out of him. I have talked to Liz and she told me he's never done anything to her or her friends, but they say he gives off 'creep vibes' and just watches them from a distance.