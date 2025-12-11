"AITA for telling my ex’s fiancée that he’s using the diamond from my ring?"

My ex-husband and I have been divorced for 2 years, separated for 4. During mediation he wanted the 2.5 carat diamond back from the engagement/wedding ring he gave me, and I agreed. We coparent our 2 kids relatively well, but overall, he terrifies me and can be vengeful.

I hope he’s nice to whatever partner he’s with, and treats them better than he did me. He recently got engaged to someone he’s only been dating for roughly 6 months. The kids had no idea he was going to propose (they’ve been living together the past 3 months).

The way I found out was through the kids…whereas I prefer to give coparenting heads ups on things that would impact the kids. My daughter voluntarily said that the diamond looks a lot like mine (it did have distinct inclusions).