'AITA for telling a family member to stop going to Disney?' 'I wish I could travel as much as you guys.''

My wife and I like to travel as much as we can. Sometimes it is just the two of us, and other times it will be with our kids. We live in the US, so we will do all-inclusive trips with our kids (both under 10), and then we will go to bigger cities or Europe when it's the two of us.
I travel for work and also do a lot of rewards point management between a few credit cards. We still end up paying out of pocket, but with good strategy and planning, I can do a family of 4 to a Caribbean all-inclusive for about $3,000-4,000 for 6 days.
We had returned from a recent trip and were at a family event where my wife's cousin asked about a recent trip, and we gave the highlights and showed some pics. She then lamented, "I wish I could travel as much as you guys." I made a remark that I thought they travel pretty regularly, which they do.
But it was always to Disney. They do a family trip to Disney 3-4 times per year, sometimes more if the husband has a work conference in Orlando. When she mentioned that it was always Disney, and that she wishes to see real castles in Europe, I said, "Just stop going to Disney."
It was like I shot her dog. The idea of "stopping" their family Disney trips was the worst thing ever. It was building core memories and becoming a family tradition, and it wasn't something she wanted to stop. She got really angry about it, like I was asking her to stop celebrating Christmas.
My wife defused the situation and later told me to never talk about Disney again with her cousin. AITA for telling a family member that if they wanted to travel the world more that they should stop making every trip a Disney trip?
NTA - I wish I could travel like you do? She literally can. For what Disney costs they could probably go on multiple trips a year to other places if they are going that much.
BulbasaurRanch said:
NTA. You provided a logical solution to her lamenting. It’s not your fault that Disney Adults don’t use logic.
Cinemaphreak said:
NTA, but take the wife's advice and don't bring it up again. Some people grew up going to Disney several times a year. I live in SoCal and it's very common for people to have yearly passes. They keep this tradition going with their own kids. It's not my thing, but I can empathize with how they feel about a special place that brings them joy and gives good memories.
Wolfstigma said:
3-4 times a year is nuts, I've done it once a year the past two years with my kids and next year it's universal or something different. Some Disney fans are nutty but nah you weren't being an AH trying to get them to change it up a little bit.
shammy_dammy said:
NTA. They're making a conscious decision as to where they travel. That's on them.
PM_Teeny_Titties said:
NTA - she commented she wanted to travel like you, and you made a suggestion