'AITA for telling my family owing me money they should not go on vacation?'

You also owe a ton of money to the state and at some point they will just buy your restaurant for nothing leaving you with no money at all and nothing to pay me back. This is just stupid to use all your savings on a vacation when you should put it in your restaurant.

I say that (not the exact words I was more polite in my message) and they don’t take it well at all. They tell me I have absolutely no business telling them what to do with their own money.

I gave money to the restaurant and this is not from the restaurant, this is their personal account. For me it doesn't make any difference at all, the two are linked. You should be using your personal savings into your struggling restaurant.