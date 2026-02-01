'AITA for telling my family owing me money they should not go on vacation?'

Two years ago I got a big income. My aunt and uncle have a restaurant and it’s going pretty bad. They asked me if I could give them 8000 euros and will pay me back when they manage to sell the restaurant. Two years later the restaurant is still there. Every time I hear from them it’s about how they are in a terrible situation.
A week ago I scrolled on Facebook and saw them on holiday in Ibiza. For people owing me 8000 euros and apparently in big trouble I found it quite curious they could go to Ibiza. So I message them asking how it’s going. They tell me it’s great, so nice to be holiday after struggling for years.
That’s great and all but I’m like… you owe me money. And I tell them things don’t seem that bad if they can go to Ibiza. They tell me they saved money for a year to get a vacation, the first in years. Look I get it but I also think about their restaurant and I’m like… you owe me money.
You also owe a ton of money to the state and at some point they will just buy your restaurant for nothing leaving you with no money at all and nothing to pay me back. This is just stupid to use all your savings on a vacation when you should put it in your restaurant.
I say that (not the exact words I was more polite in my message) and they don’t take it well at all. They tell me I have absolutely no business telling them what to do with their own money.
I gave money to the restaurant and this is not from the restaurant, this is their personal account. For me it doesn't make any difference at all, the two are linked. You should be using your personal savings into your struggling restaurant.
They tell me I’m an AH to make it weird when it’s family, that they babysit me when I was two and now I dare tell them what to do with their money. I tell them they should be ashamed of needing money from the kid they babysit.
It’s a big fight and then I say I expect my money back in the coming year. If they can go to Ibiza clearly they are not starving and could deal with selling the restaurant now despite the debts. They say I’m a complete disappointment, a cheap monster and a complete AH. Am I?
Edit: There’s a lot of people talking about legal stuff. There were no legal papers. I was 21 and just thought, why not? I can help and don’t need the money right now. I deeply regret it but it is what it is. I don’t think I can do anything legally, even if we both agreed it was a loan back then I’m pretty sure it doesn’t matter legally.
NTA, but your money is gone, and it ain’t coming back. You should be the one calling them a disappointment.
Don’t loan money to family that you can’t afford to write off. NTA and I doubt you will see your money again.
It’s been 2 years and you haven’t been paid back one dime. They are the A$$ES and not you. Repayment of debts, especially to relatives, always TRUMPS a vacation. One of the definitions of an A$$ is someone who always starts an argument to divert your attention away from their self serving behavior and shifts the blame onto you for even mentioning the loan. Make sure you don’t buckle to that old maneuver!
NTA - if they can go on vacation they can pay you back. They are the ones making it awkward.
NTA I think that money is gone forever though and when they borrowed it, they had no intention of ever paying you back. They are thieves and liars.
I would bring it up all the time. On Facebook, at family gatherings, with anyone that knows them. Try to get them into paying you. Having said that, the money is gone and you are never getting it back.
NTA. I don't know where you are, but yoy may want to look into legal action. Maybe put a lien on the restaurant.
NTA. Until they have at least some agreed-upon repayment plan, posting a luxury vacation is wildly tone-deaf. If you can afford Ibiza, you can afford to start paying back €8,000. Even a small monthly payment shows good faith. Someone please make OP a T-shirt: “My aunt went to Ibiza with my money and all I got was the realization that it was never a loan.”
NTA. Never loan money only give with the expectation you are not getting it back especially to family. It will save you a lot of stress and aggravation . Consider this a lesson learned.
Never ever lend family money. Never ever invest into a failing business without them making business model changes and a change of management/ownership to someone competent.
This is going to be an 8,000 euro lesson that you'll have to eat as you'll never see that money again and it will cause a rift in the family. Once again never lend money to family with an expectation that it is ever paid back.
I loaned a large sum of money to a relative once. He told me he would pay it back in one year, two at the most. It took him six years to pay it back and that was with me having to repeatedly bring it up.
I knew he was good for it because he let me keep something for collateral that was worth more than the money loaned. But it still pissed me off that he took his sweet time about paying me back. I will NEVER loan money to anyone ever again. It's not worth the hassle.
NTA This is when you look at formal ways to force them to start paying back the loan. You firmly let them know that you were clear up front that you expected the money back.
If they can afford a vacation, they can afford to start paying back the loan, and add how hurt you are that they would prefer a vacation over taking advantage of a relative who was willing to help them out when they were in a tough situation.