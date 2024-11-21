'AITA for telling my family they will be getting ramen noodles for Christmas?' 'There has been confusion.'

And no matter how much I saw I can’t, it doesn’t seem to register. So this year, my family started sharing what they all want for Christmas, and I again said I can’t do Christmas and to please not include me or my son as we won’t be able to get anyone anything. It was met with the same response, so I simple said ok.

Then, as everyone was sending their ideas in our group chat, I sent over the following, ”Hi everyone! I have said a couple times that I can’t afford to do Christmas this year, however, it seems there has been some confusion as to what that means. So, just to make everyone aware, you will be receiving ramen noodles as that is what I can give.