'AITA for telling my father that his punishment is that the family name dies with him?'

So again my father comes to me and says he is dying and how important it is to pass on the family name and begging me to change mine and my son's last names, to which I respond that while I love him very much and am glad he got to be part of my children's lives, the family name would die with him and that was his punishment for abandoning me to years of hell.

And that if I were going to change my name it would be to my Step-Dads last name since he was more of a parent than my father ever was. At this my father just said "I see" in a sad voice before telling me that he loves me and he's sorry for everything before hanging up.