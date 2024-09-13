Woman rejects engagement ring when she discovers it's from Temu, 'does it matter?' UPDATED

So I asked again and he responded with something like “does it matter?” and left the room and ended up sleeping on the couch. I spent all night so confused. Today decided to download the app and look up my ring and I found one that looks identical.

I found the exact ring and it's listed at $38. I am mad. He makes good money ($200K/yr) and I feel like he could’ve shelled out some money for a ring better than one on Temu. AITA for telling him I don’t want it?

UPDATE:

After reading responses, I was freaking out a bit. He came home while I was FaceTiming a friend about this. I hung up with her and then talked to him for an hour or so.