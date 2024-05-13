Woman upset after fiancé fails to prioritize her on Mother's Day, 'I am an afterthought.' AITA?

Capable-Zombie1593

NTA. If some of the commenters above actually read the full thing, they wouldn’t be posting YTA. Yes, his mother also deserves Mother’s Day too, but he was there earlier in the weekend for her, so the least he could do is make sure he gets back on the Sunday for some time.

You need to sit down and really talk about fiancés priorities. Currently it doesn’t look like it is you at all, and trust me - that will not change when you get married if that is already the case now.

Independent-Tea8516