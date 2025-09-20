'AITA for telling my fiancé I don’t want his sister as a groomsman?'

The next day, she texted my fiancé privately, telling him he would “regret it for the rest of his life” if Kathy wasn’t either my bridesmaid or one of his groomsmen. And suddenly, my fiancé caved. He came to me and said Kathy has to be in the wedding party either as his groomsman or my bridesmaid.

That’s where I got upset. If this had been his genuine choice from the beginning, I wouldn’t have had an issue. But it’s clearly not. This only became an issue after his mom pushed it, and now it feels like she’s making the decision for him.