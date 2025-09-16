'AITA for telling my fiancée her tattoo of my dead brother makes me uncomfortable??' UPDATED

To wrap it up, I said I didn't want to end our relationship over this and I really wanted to move on from it but that she needed to either cover it up or laser it off and she was, to say the least, not very happy about it.

Said a cover up would be complicated and would take too long, said laser might be painful and looks scary from the videos, also said she likes how the tattoo looks along with her other ones and asked if I'd be okay with her just covering it up either with clothes or foundation.