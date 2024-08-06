Man considers calling off wedding due to fiancée's insistence on inviting his 'toxic' parents. AITA?

ObjectiveNational517
So some backstory: My dad left the family and went no contact when I (35M) was 4. My mom remarried and had two kids with my stepdad. My stepdad never treated me poorly but always made clear that I was Dale (fake name) to him. He was not my dad. My mom never tried to fix the relationship and honestly loved her new family and always saw me as a burden.
That’s what I thought at least until it was confirmed after my freshmen year of college when my mom asked me not to come home anymore. I blocked her after that phone call and have had no contact with her or my stepdad (and half-brother) since then. I do still speak to my half-sister (25F) at her insistence but that’s my only contact.
It took me a long time to deal with basically being kicked out of my family. I grew to be pretty independent and thought I’d live alone until I met my fiance (28F) 4 years ago.
We have had a great relationship and her family opened up and invited me in with open arms. She comes from a pretty typical suburban family and they are great. Over the years I’ve told her about my issues with my family, she has met my sister and she never pushed for more, until we started planning the wedding.
When we started talking about who we would invite I talked about friends from college and co-workers and she kept saying I should invite my parents. At first I thought she was just trying to gauge if I wanted to. I said I would not be inviting my parents.
She said okay but then brought it up again the next day. I calmly explained how much they hurt me, how growing up feeling you were unwanted and then having it confirmed at 19 really stunted my mental health.
That over the years I have realized it’s their problem and if they ever want to solve it then they can initiate but I am in contact with my sister and it is clear they are happy insisting I don’t exist. It sucks but it’s their problem that they have thrust onto me. I can’t be the one to solve it.
I thought it had ended but she has brought it up two more times. The last one was last night, we were about to start the save the dates and she said “are you sure you don’t want to invite you parents? I feel like I might just invite them on my side.” And I snapped.
I told her we should probably just throw the invitations away because if you can’t respect what I’ve been through then I don’t want to marry you. I then went to our bedroom and fumed for awhile.
She came in to try to talk to me and I walked out, grabbed my keys and left. I came back around 11pm after hanging with friends and slept on the couch. She left for work without a word to me and I don’t know where we stand. Her behavior is unacceptable but I feel I may have gone too far. What do you all think, AITA?
ed_lv
NTA. Have a conversation with her, lay all your cards on the table and tell her that you will never have contact with your parents, no matter what she or anyone else says. Also tell her that if she ever brings this issue up, you will end the relationship and move on immediately.
NecroBelch
NTA. Be aware that she may already be in contact with the parents.
dmmegoosepics
This!!! Some people have martyr complex where they feel like they need to force reconciliations so everyone can be one big happy family. This happened in this subreddit months back and the fiancé was so bold as to surprise them at their home with their estranged parent. Immature selfish people will ignore boundaries in the pursuit of their delusions.
Zestyclose-Sky-1921
She's already in contact with your parents. This particular kind of obliviousness doesn't start with asking permission but rather begging forgiveness.
ObjectiveNational517
I don’t think so. I go to dinner or talk with my sister every Thursday night and she would hint if my mom and Dale wanted to reconcile. They don’t. They honestly are happier pretending I don’t exist.
facinationstreet
You did not go too far. Honestly, we see posts on here with regular frequency where someone's partner thinks they know better and invite the estranged family to the wedding as a 'surprise' or have gone behind their partner's back and forged a relationship with the estranged family because 'they're family'.
She is not taking you seriously and I will not be surprised if she goes behind your back and does all of the above and more. Time to take a step back from her so you can breathe and make the decisions that feel right to you. NTA.
celticmusebooks
IMHO you need to sit down with her and tell her that either you need to push back the wedding date to get some couple's therapy for HER issues of not HEARING you and RESPECTING you as a partner OR if she isn't willing to work on HER problem then calling off the wedding is the only option.
As some here have suggested there's a fair chance she's already contacted your mom about the wedding. If you do go on with the wedding be clear that if she brings it up again the wedding is off-- and if they somehow show up "oops" that you would absolutely leave the venue. Without respect and trust there's no point in getting married. NTA but it sounds like you're engaged to one.