'AITA for telling my fiancé this is child support, not GoFundMe? If his baby mama wants more, she can take it up with the court.' + UPDATE

I told him enough is enough. He needed to: - Take her to court. - Let the system set child support.

- Stop airing our laundry to his messy sister. - And until boundaries are set, their child was not allowed in our home.

Because guess what? My house is not a war zone, and my kids don’t need to grow up watching their mom get disrespected by someone who thinks comparing children is okay.

Months later — court happened. The child support amount? Way less than what he was giving her. And now she’s mad. She keeps calling, saying the court amount isn’t enough and he should still send her more.