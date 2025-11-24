'AITA for telling my fiancée her best friend isn't welcome at our wedding?'

"You know I love you both but Lucie could do SO much better, no offense." Offense. Obviously.

"When's Lucie going to come to her senses?" With a little laugh. "I give it two years max before she realizes." Wink at Lucie.

Two weeks ago we had a dinner party at our flat. Maybe 8 people. Tereza had been drinking and she got more bold than usual. At one point she literally looked at me across the table and said "I'm just waiting for Lucie to wake up and realise she's wasting her best years. No hard feelings."

I looked at Lucie waiting for her to say something. She laughed and said "oh that's just Tereza being Tereza" and changed the subject. No hard feelings? She told me to my face our relationship has an expiration date and my fiancée laughed.