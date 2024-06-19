'AITA for telling my fiancée's mom she's clueless and needs to mind her own business?'

My mom ended up losing custody of me when I was 3 or 4 because she wasn't taking care of me, was letting her boyfriend mistreat me and they were involved in criminal activities that she had a long history of by that point.

Her other children's father was given sole custody of them and he was asked by a social worker to take me. He initially said no. Then someone, and I don't know who, told him that his kids would hate him forever if he left me to the system. So he took me in and let me live with them until I turned 18. But his kids didn't want me and he sure as hell didn't.