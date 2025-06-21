'AITA for telling my FIL he can’t hump the floor at my house or in my presence?' UPDATED

Me: I would feel like that’s a lie. FIL: EXACTLY! That’s how I feel.

Me: except I didn’t lie about anything. I just told my mom the facts and how it made me feel. MIL: well OP, doesn’t feel like she lied so she doesn’t understand.

Me: where was the lie? I only told the facts! FIL: but OP you made me look bad. MIL: yeah OP you’ve now shown him in a different light and that doesn’t show his character. He has a good heart.

A lot of our conversation sounded like that. I’m also realizing a lot of the conversation was rooted in bullying (and that’s the nice way of me saying it) some of the comments sounded like…