'AITA for telling my future mother in law that she will not be invited to our wedding and that she needs to get some help.'

He called my fiancé and we had to go and deal with that . After that my fiancé decided that he didn’t want her in his life at all. He has been experiencing that for years and he just had enough.

I supported him of course but I also was feeling bad for her because I get that she has a metal health issues, a disease. We cut contact almost completely the problem however started after my boyfriend proposed, my parents invited his family over to dinner and he didn’t want his mother there.

However, his dad completely ignored his wishes and brought her anyway without even telling him. We both were extremely mad but my parents supported the decision saying that she was his mother after all and she should be involved.